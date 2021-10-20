Steve Bruce leaves position as Newcastle head coach
Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle head coach by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.
His departure comes 13 days after the club’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.
A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.
“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.
“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”
