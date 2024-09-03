Steve Bruce returns to management with Blackpool

Steve Bruce is back in management with Sky Bet League One Blackpool.

Bruce has signed a two-year contract to replace Neil Critchley, who was sacked on August 21 after opening the current campaign with successive defeats.

The 63-year-old former Manchester United defender left his most recent role at West Brom in October 2022, just eight months into an 18-month contract.

“I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club,” Bruce said.

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

Bruce will begin work later this week with Steve Agnew joining him as assistant head coach. Richard Keogh, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks complete his backroom staff.

A 26-year managerial career that started at Sheffield United has seen him take charge of more than 1,000 games in club management, masterminding four promotions from the Championship into the Premier League.

His last post in the top flight was at Newcastle in a two-year spell that included the pandemic.

“I’m confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset,” Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said.

“His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us.

“Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities.

“We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”