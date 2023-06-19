Steve Clarke says ‘it’s nice to be loved’ as Scotland bid to build on Norway win

Scotland will feel the love of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park following the stunning start to their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign and Steve Clarke hopes the good form continues against Georgia.

The Scots made it three wins out of three in Group A with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win in Oslo on Saturday.

The highly-acclaimed victory, thanks to late goals from striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean, followed home wins against Cyprus and top seeds Spain in March.

Clarke’s side now prepare to face second-placed Georgia in front of a packed-out national stadium, where they have won their last five matches.

“I am the guy in charge so they are not going to get too excited,” said Clarke of his players, before acknowledging the growing excitement among the supporters.

“It is good. Everybody likes to be loved so when you come into the environment at Hampden Park and the players feel the reception of the crowd before the game and in the warm-up, the national anthem, and hopefully when the game starts we can start on the front foot and get the crowd behind us – it is nice to be loved.

“They want to do well for the crowd. So let’s try to keep that momentum and keep going.

“If you are doing well professionally you feel good about yourself.

“The players are feeling good and they are looking forward to another full house here at Hampden tomorrow, they are looking forward to putting on another good performance and hopefully we get the right result and that feel-good factor continues.”

Clarke, however, noted the strengths of Georgia who moved in to second place, five points behind the Scots with a 2-1 win away to Cyprus on Saturday.

The former Scotland defender, whose squad is “all present and correct” ahead of Tuesday’s clash, said: “It will be difficult. I said right at the start we had the toughest group.

“Georgia are for sure the toughest pot four team, one defeat in 15 matches, they are on a good run, they will feel good about themselves,

“A good win away to Cyprus, a difficult place to go, they have some good players, a good shape to their team. So, tough game.

“In terms of keeping momentum going, a win would be good. It’s all we are focused on.

“We spoke after the March camp about capitalising on the home win against Spain, we managed to do that, albeit late on against Norway.

“Obviously there is a feel-good factor on the back of those two results but we know football has a habit of biting you if you don’t respect the game.

“We respect our opponent and we respect the game and we try to get another three points against Georgia.”

Clarke believes “togetherness” is key to success with his squad, who are looking to make it to a second successive European Championship finals..

The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss said: “It is something we have been working on in the last three/four years, since I have been in the job.

“It is something we have tried to build, the togetherness of the group.

“The core of the group are the ones who drive those standards and togetherness.

“Obviously when you are getting good results alongside that everything feels good but you have to understand in football, if you take your eye off the ball you can be punished.”