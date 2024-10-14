Steve Clarke: Scotland in ‘tough moment’ but players should not be doubted

Steve Clarke believes his embattled Scotland team have earned the right to retain the trust of the Scottish public as they attempt to dig themselves out of a dispiriting run of form.

The Scots have won only one of their last 15 matches, have failed to win in their last nine and have lost each of their last four – including all three of their Nations League Group A matches against Poland, Portugal and Croatia.

As they bid to avoid losing five in a row for the first time in their history amid an ever-growing injury list when they host the Portuguese on Tuesday, Clarke pointed to back-to-back European Championship appearances and promotion to Nations League Group A as evidence that his team deserves more respect.

“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t believe in this group of players,” said Clarke. “We’ve got three players that are inside the top 10 cap appearances for the country (Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon and John McGinn).

“After 20 years in the international wilderness, this group of players have been to two major tournaments. They’ve got promotion to this top level of the Nations League, so I don’t understand why people would be doubting about this group of players.

“It’s a tough moment, there’s no doubt about it, but we believe in ourselves.”

Scotland – already missing more than a dozen players through injury – ran Croatia close in Zagreb on Saturday and were denied a 2-2 draw after Che Adams’ stoppage-time effort was ruled out for offside.

Clarke lost another player from his squad ahead of the Portugal game when James Forrest withdrew from the squad to be replaced by uncapped Rangers midfielder Connor Barron.

However, Clarke is confident that his players’ morale is not being affected by their ongoing run of misfortune.

“They do believe in themselves,” he said. “They understand that we’re playing difficult opponents. They understand also that the squad could be stronger, everyone knows that. All these things are there to be seen.

“I don’t speak about it too much because I feel it’s disrespectful to the boys that are in the squad. We have to concentrate on who we have, who we have here. We have to go out against Portugal.

“We know we have to be very good at everything we do in the game. Hopefully we can get the result that might just change the whole mood about the place.”

The Portugal match will be Clarke’s 62nd in charge of Scotland, taking him ahead of Jock Stein and Andy Roxburgh into second place behind Craig Brown.

“I didn’t know that,” smiled Clarke. “Proud, obviously, to be mentioned in the same breath as people like Mr Stein and Mr Roxburgh, who still sends me the occasional email just to keep in touch. No, listen, it’s really good.

“It shows you that the players have been fantastic for us over the last five and a half years of my reign as head coach. I’d like to add a few more to the number, if I could.”

Craig Brown - 71

Steve Clarke - 61

Andy Roxburgh - 61

Jock Stein - 61

Gordon Strachan - 40

Asked if catching Brown, who took charge of 71 games, would provide extra incentive to see out a contract that expires at the end of the 2026 World Cup, Clarke reiterated his desire to make sure his team are at the next showpiece in the Americas.

“I want to go to the World Cup,” he said.

“I believe this squad of players are good enough to go to the World Cup in 2026. That’s all I’m focused on.”