Steve Cooper says Leicester are ‘excited’ to be returning to action

Leicester boss Steve Cooper is “excited” at the prospect of getting his players back out for their second Premier League clash of the season.

The Foxes were very much second best in the first half of their return to the top flight against Tottenham but Jamie Vardy’s 57th minute equaliser helped them earn a draw following a more encouraging second period.

Cooper is now preparing to take his side’s first away game of the season, with opponents Fulham looking to register their first points of the campaign in front of their own fans this week after narrowly losing their opener at Manchester United.

Cooper insists Monday’s spirited second-half fightback against Spurs at the King Power Stadium means his players are keen to take to the Craven Cottage pitch on Saturday.

The 44-year-old told a press conference: “With it being the first game back in the Premier League, there were players making Premier League debuts and club debuts and maybe a little bit of that showed in the first half.

“We were playing against a really good team and allowed them too much of the ball and too much respect. We needed to be braver in the second half.”

“A lot of belief and confidence will be taken from the second half. We’re really excited about playing again. There’s been a really good vibe and a really good spirit.”

Leicester have been busy in the transfer window and recently made Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp their sixth signing of the summer.

Cooper is interested in bringing more players in to strengthen his squad before the window shuts on August 30.

He added: “He’s definitely available. We’re looking to add more players too. When you bring players in, you want them to be pushing for places.

“I think we’re close – we’re really keen on getting some deals over the line and working hard.

“If that happens, then great, but if it doesn’t happen, we’ve got maximum belief in these guys. If we can add some more players then really good, I think we will, but if we don’t we’ll get on with it.