Steve Cotterill: Charlton win could be best result of my time at Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill said Shrewsbury’s 1-0 victory over Charlton was a contender for the club’s best result since he took charge exactly a year ago.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw before Daniel Udoh fired home his third goal in three games in the 93rd minute to lift Salop out of the drop zone.

It comes after Shrewsbury were beaten by Cheltenham last weekend before drawing 1-1 with Sunderland on Tuesday, with Cotterill’s men reduced to 10 men in both of those fixtures.

“I said on Tuesday it was the best result since I’ve been here, but that might eclipse that,” said Cotterill.

“It has been a difficult week for everybody connected with the club, but everyone can be proud of themselves today.

“The supporters, away at Cheltenham, then Sunderland here and again today encapsulated our supporters and they have been brilliant.

“The players have given them something to shout about.

“I’m delighted for Daniel Udoh getting his third goal in three games and hopefully he can keep that run going.

“I thought Josh Vela was our best player today. He was outstanding. He won every race, every tackle, he was brilliant.

“I thought we might get leggy late on, but we showed great stamina and strength, and the work that we did pre-season paid off and the lads are starting to understand the benefits of that.

“We showed great spirit, it was there for all to see, and everyone connected with the club will go home with a warm feeling in their stomachs.”

Charlton caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson believes his side deserved a point. He said: “Obviously it is disappointing to lose and disappointing to lose with a late goal.

“From our point of view it is a poor goal, it is a long throw and it is gutting to concede that late.

“I thought at the very least we were going to get a draw from it. We were hoping to push on and get the win and we were the team pressuring late on.

“Then you think it is going to peter out for a draw and sometimes you take that on the road, but to get done right at the very end is really disappointing.

“The players were unhappy with the build-up to their goal. They thought George Dobson was pushed in the build-up, it falls to their guy and he tucked it away, and that’s what the complaints were about.

“We had good possession, we worked the ball into good areas, but it was the final pass sometimes.

“We had some good attacking situations in the game today, but our cross and final ball wasn’t good.”