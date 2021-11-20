20 November 2021

Steve Cotterill has a return to forget as Cheltenham beat 10-man Shrewsbury

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Substitute Kyle Joseph netted the winner as Cheltenham came from behind to defeat 10-man Shrewsbury 2-1.

On an emotional return for Steve Cotterill, who led his hometown Robins to three promotions during his managerial reign, he watched his Shrews side take a fourth-minute lead.

Luke Leahy forced Sean Long into a mistake and then fed Daniel Udoh in the box and he beat Scott Flinders with a low finish from 12 yards.

But the game turned on its head when Dan Crowley’s shot was handled on the line by Elliott Bennett, who was shown a red card.

Conor Thomas converted from the penalty spot in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

Marko Marosi saved well from Matty Blair before half-time as Cheltenham tried to make their extra man count.

And the winner came in the 66th minute when Crowley jinked his way into the box and hit a post with a low shot, but Joseph followed up from close range.

Joseph missed a good chance to make it 3-1, but Robins manager Michael Duff was able to celebrate a win over his old boss at both Cheltenham and Burnley.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Camilla: Charles and I still have ‘snap in our celery’ despite being in our 70s

news

Another U-turn by Boris? Johnson will change track on rail plan, former chancellor predicts

news

It’s been two weeks, where is she? White House fears over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

tennis