Steve Cotterill left cursing points dropped after Shrewsbury’s draw with Oxford

Steve Cotterill reflected on what could have been as his Shrewsbury side were left to rue taking just a point against Oxford United.

Matt Pennington’s third goal of the season hauled his side level in the second half after Cameron Brannagan’s opener inside 15 minutes.

The point hauled Shrewsbury up to 10th in Sky Bet League One.

“We did enough to win it, 100 per cent,” said Cotterill. “I’m slightly disappointed we haven’t won the game. They’re a good team but tonight is the best we’ve been against them, so we look like we’ve moved on again against them and I thought we deserved to win.

“The goal was against the run of play, long ball, he (Brannagan) gets on the second ball very well and then he gets a deflection past Marko. Those sort of things happen.

“But I thought we were very good and were the better team. The saves their goalkeeper has made, the blocks they’ve made in their box to cut out blocks or shots… I thought we were really good and we were full value for three points.

“I’m really pleased with the boys and pleased with the impact the subs had when they came on as well. That’s what you want and I’m pleased for all of them.”

Karl Robinson praised his depleted Oxford side that saw Djavan Anderson break his hand in the opening minutes of the clash before on-loan striker Kyle Joseph was taken off on a stretcher following a full-blooded challenge by Tom Flanagan.

“You come away from home, I think we’ve showed a tremendous level of energy,” said Robinson. “We’re in a little bit of a moment where we need that fight and sometimes we get criticised for playing well and getting beat, then when we play a bit doggy, a bit aggressive and a bit fighty and get a point, we get criticised as well.

“Sometimes we’ve got to respect what it took tonight from the players’ effort. The two centre-backs and the goalkeeper were sensational. I think the two man-of-the-matches were the two goalkeepers, they were probably the best two people on the pitch.”

Flanagan’s challenge on Joseph provided a strong talking point of the first half.

“I don’t have any criticism. The problem with Kyle is his foot was planted. In the world we live in today people are looking for a line from me.

“I know Tom Flanagan and he was the first person in our dressing room at the end of the game to see how he was. I know Tom as a person and he doesn’t do that on purpose. He’s aggressive, always and he certainly would have been there, but not with any malice.”