Steve Davis wants Wolves to cut out ‘very simple mistakes’

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis wants his side to cut out the “simple mistakes” in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leeds.

Davis will remain in the dugout for the third-round tie at Molineux after Wolves announced former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach on Saturday.

Wolves have lost six of their last eight matches, four of them coming in six games with Davis in temporary charge, and remain in the bottom three.

Davis told the club’s official website: “What we’ve seen recently is that teams aren’t necessarily opening us up.

“It’s just that we’ve made some very simple mistakes, as a team and individually, which we need to get better and more consistent at dealing with.”

Wolves led 2-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday, but went on to lose 3-2 following Nelson Semedo’s straight red card just before the interval.

“We’ve analysed it ourselves again, looked at certain situations and we saw that a lot of our play was good,” Davis said.

“We competed well, we fought for everything and I felt we defended well with 10 men and were hard to break down.

“We all felt we deserved at least a point out of the game, with the way we fought and the good football we played.

“The first goal from Goncalo (Guedes) was excellent, but we know the areas we need to improve.”

Leeds hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a 3-2 win on their previous visit to Molineux in March and Davis expects another turbo-charged encounter.

He added: “If you look at the DNA that runs right the way through their club and academy, all the Leeds teams play with high energy and high intensity, so we know exactly what to expect.

“They come here off a bit of form having turned their last few games around, so we know it’s going to be another tough game.”

Davis is hoping club record £38milion summer signing Matheus Nunes (shoulder) and Toti Gomes can return to contention.

But Diego Costa and Semedo are both suspended, while Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are still out.