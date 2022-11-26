Steve Evans admits half-time rant inspired Stevenage to victory at King’s Lynn

Stevenage boss Steve Evans revealed a dose of the hairdryer treatment inspired his side to a 3-0 FA Cup second-round victory over Kings Lynn.

The sixth-tier Linnets, who dumped out Doncaster in the first round, were desperate to reach the third round for the first time in their history.

But three quick-fire goals in five minutes shortly after half-time did the damage at The Walks.

Luke Norris bagged a clinical brace within three minutes before he turned provider for Jamie Reid to add the finishing touches.

Evans now wants to draw Premier League heavy-hitters Manchester United in the next round.

“Kings Lynn were tremendous in the first half,” reflected Evans. “We were poor in the first half, it was a proper cup tie.

“We went in at half-time and it’s fair to share I can’t repeat what I said in the dressing room.

“I wasn’t throwing tea cups but I was very strong because we are a lot better that what we had shown.

“I thought for 15 minutes at the start of the second half we stepped up and showed how we can play.

“It was all about navigating our way into the next round and help our club draw a big club in the next round.

“I said to the boys at half-time that all the things we are known for in League Two; intensity, passion, commitment and passing the ball, wasn’t there.

“I want Manchester United because I owe them one. I said to Sir Alex [Ferguson] one day, ‘we’re coming for you if we draw you’!”

Lynn stopper Paul Jones produced a good save with his leg to keep out Reid in the first half as the striker had shouts for a penalty waved away earlier in the first half.

The hosts’ best chance was when Josh Barrett hit the side-netting.

Norris opened the scoring in the 49th minute as he slotted into the bottom corner beyond flat-footed Jones.

The striker made it two within the blink of an eye with a free header before he slipped Reid in to curl into the top corner.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington said: “It’s a bittersweet moment isn’t it? The occasion’s been fantastic and I’m delighted my lads have experienced that.

“I don’t know what the crowd was but I’d imagine there was over 4,000 people here.

“What people need to remember is that we’ve won five games to get here and the occasion is the day.

“I knew Steve Evans wouldn’t let his team take their foot off the gas and they’ve done a really professional job.

“We were excellent first half, we contained them. I genuinely feel we had a penalty in the first half and they probably did as well to be fair.

“I heard Steve Evans at half-time and he was absolutely tearing the wallpaper off. He was obviously concerned.

“It’s not the result we wanted but it’s probably the result everyone expected. I wish them all the best and hope they get the plum draw they want.”