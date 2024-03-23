Steve Evans admits Stevenage were ‘fortunate’ to draw with Carlisle

Stevenage boss Steve Evans admitted he “didn’t recognise” his misfiring team for an hour of their frustrating 2-2 draw with basement side Carlisle.

Daniel Butterworth’s fine brace put strugglers Carlisle on course for what would have been their first home win for nearly three months and only a sixth victory of the season.

But Alex McDonald’s 82nd-minute penalty – having been fouled by Dylan McGeouch – and Terence Vancooten’s injury-time equaliser stunned the hosts at Brunton Park.

“Over the 90 minutes, we’re probably the fortunate team to come away with a point,” admitted Evans.

“I didn’t recognise our team for 60 minutes. Carlisle are much better than where they are, so I knew it would be tough.

“But then I think the players realised we might not get anything here and reacted. When we got the penalty I thought we might win it.

“I’ve always said our ethos is built on spirit, what we lack we make up for in desire and fight.

“Even with one arm we fight, so it’s credit to the players as much as I’m disappointed we’ve taken a point.

“But here we are, we’ve got seven games to go and we’re a point outside the play-offs and in amongst giants of clubs.

“And you know what, we deserve to be there with what we’ve contributed all season.

“We’re missing big players at the moment, but getting a point makes the journey more palatable.”

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson could not fathom how his side squandered a healthy two-goal advantage.

“I’m massively disappointed,” said Simpson.

“I thought we showed some good stuff for the majority of the game, but I just don’t think we showed the composure to see the game through in the end.

“We knew what to expect against Stevenage, we knew they were going to load the ball on top of us.

“For the majority of the game we actually dealt with it really well. We defended the box well, cleared our lines and we’ve had opportunities to put the game to bed which we’ve not been able to take.

“If you don’t do it in both 18-yard boxes then you’re going to struggle. That’s been the absolute story of our season.

“I’m hugely disappointed for everybody involved today that we’ve not been able to get a victory.

“But you’ve got to do it [perform] for 95-100 minutes – and they scored their equaliser in the 96th minute, so I’m massively disappointed.

“However, that’s not the first time this season that has happened.”