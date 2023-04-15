Steve Evans gives ‘special mention’ to supporters after Stevenage see off Dons

Steve Evans hailed the Stevenage fans for dragging his promotion-chasing side over the line in a 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Jamie Reid’s winner just after the hour mark decided a nervy encounter at the Lamex Stadium, with the victors climbing back into the top three as a result.

Ali Al-Hamadi had earlier cancelled out Jordan Roberts’ early opener but Evans thought the margin of victory could have been more comfortable.

“It’s a pressurised environment at this stage of the season,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re fighting at the top end for the prize that we are or at the bottom end like Wimbledon are.

“The pitch was tough for the first time this season, but we found a way to win.

“We should have scored again to make things easier for ourselves but, because it’s us, obviously we don’t do that.

“My special mention goes to the supporters today.

“Midway through the second half there was a lull. Everybody was giving it their maximum and we were trying to find a way.

“This ground was probably the loudest I’ve heard it despite the attendance compared to others. The noise just rose from all sides of the ground and there was a real atmosphere.

“If we ever needed the people of Stevenage we needed them at 65 minutes and they turned up and we got them a win.”

Roberts got the hosts off to a dream start by rifling home inside four minutes after Wimbledon failed to deal with Jake Forster-Caskey’s free-kick.

Iraq international Al-Hamadi levelled with his 10th goal in 12 league games before both Will Nightingale and Kasey McAteer came close to putting the Dons in front.

But Reid’s clever lob ended up proving the difference after the break, the frontman securing Boro’s first win for a month and extending Wimbledon’s winless run to four games.

“It’s obvious to see that we’re not far away,” said Dons boss Johnnie Jackson.

“We’ve had two games against Stevenage where we’ve pushed them. To come here and have your goalkeeper not have to do much shows you’re doing a lot right.

“I’m frustrated for everyone. Two errors have cost us, which is really frustrating.

“We conceded an early goal from a set piece, which we knew was a big threat of theirs. We dealt with that setback brilliantly and got ourselves back in the game.

“We were the better team before half-time and created the better chances.

“We gave them the second goal. They haven’t had to work for it. We have to take that on the chin and take that as a team.”