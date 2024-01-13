Steve Evans hails Stevenage performance in narrow victory at Shrewsbury

Stevenage boss Steve Evans hailed his side’s commanding performance as they returned to winning ways to keep up the pace with the League One play-off pack after recording a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury.

The first half was not one for the football purest, but the game opened up after the 70th minute with both sides looking for that decisive goal.

Shrewsbury made a great move minutes later with Tom Bayliss playing Max Mata through and the striker spun and got a shot off from inside the area, but goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was equal to the opportunity.

Stevenage found that decisive goal after 84 minutes, with Jamie Reid fantastically converting from close range.

Evans said: “I like when you come here. I spoke to (Wrexham manager) Phil Parkinson in the week and he said: ‘Fine margins.’ I thought we started the game really well and commanded it for most of it.

“We said to the boys, ‘have some courage and play’ and we didn’t do that last week and ‘have some individual battles all over the pitch in terms of sporting point of view and win them’.

“It was a brilliant away support and they will go home really happy seeing the Stevenage they know is back (in relation to their FA Cup exit to Maidstone).”

On the goal, Evans added: “First and foremost, it is three or four passes before and it’s a pass of the match from Jake Forster-Caskey and that is a Championship-class pass – and that is what Jake has got.

“Jamie Reid’s touch and finish is fantastic and he has done that three or four times this season and goes and scores, but I think we deserved it.”

The late win for Boro means they remain level on points – in seventh – with sixth-placed Barnsley, while the home side dropped down two places to 17th as a result.

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “I have made three changes to change a front three and I felt that had a slight impact.

“When we got into that final third, our decision-making wasn’t as good as it had been.

“Ultimately, what should be a 0-0 draw through one laps of concentration, everybody is now extremely deflated when you lose a game of football at home.

“What we have done in the last couple of games is really get after the opposition – and we tried to do that today – but it is decision-making in the final third which has cost us.

“You have got to try and change the flow of the game and that is what we wanted to do and when you have players of quality you can use, then you have to utilise them.

“The defenders have defended for their lives apart from one moment today and that shouldn’t occur and I shouldn’t be standing here now talking about a defeat.”