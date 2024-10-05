Steve Evans has faith in Rotherham after come-from-behind win over Reading

Rotherham manager Steve Evans feels his team are starting to hit their stride after they rallied to beat 10-man Reading 2-1.

The Millers needed two early second-half goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin to turn the game on its head after Lewis Wing’s opener.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan was then sent off for fouling Joe Rafferty to ensure back-to-back wins for Evans’ team, who are recovering from a slow start to the season.

And Evans is hopeful his team are turning a corner after relegation from the Championship last term.

He said: “We believe in our players and the qualities they have got. The boys gave everything.

“I have said to the boys that confidence comes from winning football matches. The fans will be feeling a lot better.

“Should we have a lot more points on the board? Yes, but we are around a lot of teams now.

“Their goal stopped the flow of us. We looked a bit disjointed. Half-time came when I could remind people of their responsibilities.

“We should have won 5-1 in the second half.”

Former Millers’ loanee Wing smashed Reading in front after 26 minutes as he executed a perfect free-kick from the edge of the box.

Rotherham had openings to level before the break with the best one falling to Jonson Clarke-Harris but the skipper’s header was kept out by a flying save from David Button.

The home side started the second half much better and were level when Nombe tucked in at the near post from Joe Powell’s cross.

Another cross yielded the winner with Rafferty’s lofted ball being bundled over the line by Odoffin.

Nombe was denied another by a full-length Button save and Reading made their own task harder when Ehibhatiomhan fouled Rafferty for a second yellow.

They still threatened, however, and a strike from Jayden Wareham was crucially diverted wide by Jamie McCart.

Cameron Dawson came to Rotherham’s rescue deep into stoppage time as he denied a deflecting cross which had been turned goal-bound by Cameron Humphreys.

Reading manager Ruben Selles said: “I feel that we controlled the first half and we came here to play our game.

“I think we created situations and scored the goal and minimised the opposition’s situations.

“In the first 10 minutes of the second half we just didn’t do what we needed to do, keeping the tempo down.

“After that, and the second yellow for Kelvin, it became difficult.

“I still think we had situations at the end when we pushed. I think we put in a great effort but it was not enough.”