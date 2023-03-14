Steve Evans says whole squad will be needed to secure Stevenage promotion

Stevenage manager Steve Evans says substitute Jamie Reid’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Crewe shows the importance of the whole squad in their promotion push.

Boro did not manage a single shot on goal in what was a dismal first half at the Lamex Stadium but provided far more of a threat after the break against an Alexandra side that offered little in attack.

Substitute Jamie Reid’s goal ultimately settled the contest to lift Stevenage up to second in League Two and maintain their three-point advantage over fourth-placed Northampton.

Evans said: “If it was a boxing match then it’s all over in half an hour because we’ve had all the ball and all the trying to make entries into the final third.

“What we just didn’t have was that little jab and that big punch.

“So, when we came in at half-time we said we’d have to move the ball a bit quicker and that bit sharper and with a little bit more purpose.

“We knew on Saturday the win against Walsall and the pressure to win took a lot out of the players.

“I think we got the substitutes right tonight and Jamie Reid can always produce something that’s very good and that’s what he did.

“It’s a massive goal, every goal we score is welcomed and is massive for us.

“We said to the players in January at the end of the [transfer] window, that everybody would play their part and I think tonight demonstrates that.”

Having taken a while to threaten, Stevenage were twice denied by Crewe goalkeeper James Beadle as he kept out efforts by Luke Norris and Josh March.

But the breakthrough finally came for the Boro after 79 minutes when Reid controlled Kane Smith’s long ball before firing into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “In the first half they had a lot of territory without having chances on the goal and we just couldn’t get any pressure on the football.

“I tried to tinker with the formation slightly so we could get some pressure on the full-backs and it didn’t really work, but what I’m more disappointed in is how we played.

“For everything they threw at us, it was a goal from outside the box which was highly avoidable.

“We were disappointed with the goal and I’ll have to go through that with individuals for the role they played in it.

“Again, I didn’t think they had loads of chances in the first half.

“They had territory 30 yards into our half and a couple of crosses that flashed across and we didn’t create anything – I think we had one shot in the first half.”