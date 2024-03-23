Steve Morison hails ‘big day’ as win lifts Sutton off foot of table

Delighted Sutton boss Steve Morison hailed his battling side after a fine 3-1 win over Accrington lifted them off the bottom of the League Two table.

Goals from Harry Smith, Omar Sowunmi and Nino Adom-Malaki did the damage as United claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Jake Bickerstaff bagged an 85th-minute consolation for Stanley but the hosts deserved their first home win since November.

“It was a really good afternoon for us,” beamed Morison.

“Arnie [goalkeeper Steve Arnold] made a couple of big saves for us early doors that kept us in the game, but after that it was really good.

“We scored a really good goal but we didn’t back it up again and score soon after, which is frustrating because we had some really good chances in the first half.

“But then in the second half it was just a case of keep plugging away and hopefully we get another one. And thankfully we did.

“For the football club all round I think it was excellent. It was a big day and with it being international break (in the Premier League and Championship) there were a few more people here watching us.

“I was really pleased with today, it was relief when that second goal went in.

“It’s the first time we’ve scored that many goals at home [this season] and the first time we’ve won at home since I’ve been here. I’m really pleased with the afternoon’s performance.

“It was a fantastic third goal for us, he’s [Adom-Malaki] a really good player and I’m really pleased for him. He struck it lovely but he’s done that plenty of times before, just not for us.

“I’m really pleased for everyone, the players and the staff have worked really hard to give the fans the best we can give them.”

Stanley manager John Doolan was understandably frustrated after a fifth league defeat in seven games.

“I just want to say thanks to the fans because they’ve been absolutely amazing,” stressed Doolan.

“The support they’ve shown the team, I want to applaud them. They’ve been brilliant.

“But in terms of the game, I’ve asked the lads to come out and be on the front foot.

“Personally I thought we were on the front foot and asking all the questions, we could have been 3-0 up before they scored but we’ve missed a couple of chances and they [Sutton] have scored.

“I think we were in control of the game but ultimately, it’s down to chances and they took their chances in the box and we haven’t.

“We tried to get it wide, which was the best areas of the pitch, but we didn’t have that bit of quality to get it wide. We just let ourselves down with an over-hit pass or just a lack of quality in the first half.

“But in the second half I think we missed chances as well, we need to learn from it.”