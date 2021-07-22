Steve Seddon joins Oxford from Birmingham
14:25pm, Thu 22 Jul 2021
Oxford have announced the signing of Steve Seddon on a three-year deal.
The 23-year-old left-back joins the U’s from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.
Seddon has been with Birmingham since he was 14 and has had loan spells at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.
While on loan at Portsmouth he faced his new club in the 2020 League One play-off semi-final.
Seddon told the club website: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a good set up here, really good facilities and a side that has reached the play-offs two years in a row.
“The manager likes his sides to play attacking football but defensively they are always strong as well so hopefully I can settle in quickly and be part of another positive season for the club.”