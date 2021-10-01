Steven Bergwijn not ready for Tottenham return against Aston Villa

Steven Bergwijn has missed the last four games with an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:25am, Fri 01 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn for the visit of Aston Villa.

The Holland international has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to be fit.

Ben Davies has suspected appendicitis and missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over NS Mura.

Villa boss Dean Smith could stick with the same XI that won at Manchester United last week.

Axel Tuanzebe is available having been ineligible against his parent club at Old Trafford but Leon Bailey (quad) is not expected to resume training until the international break.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Trezeguet (knee) remain out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore, Archer.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tottenham

PA