19 January 2022

Steven Bergwijn scores twice at the death as Tottenham stun Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
Steven Bergwijn scored two stoppage-time goals as Tottenham pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs were heading for defeat as they trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes, with Patson Daka and James Maddison putting the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League match of 2022.

But the Dutch substitute had other ideas as he netted twice in 79 seconds deep into time added on to claim the victory which moved Spurs up to fifth in the table and firmly in the top-four race.

