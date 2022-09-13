Steven Davis urges Rangers to channel ‘hurt’ into improved performances

Steven Davis insists a “hurting” Rangers side are desperate to get back to winning ways against Napoli on Wednesday night.

A 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead was followed by another 4-0 loss to Ajax in the Champions League Group A opener in Amsterdam last week.

Ahead of the visit of the Serie A leaders on Wednesday night, the 37-year-old midfielder looked for positivity after a tough period.

He said: “There’s a lot of things we need to be better at, to be honest.

“Obviously there’s the manner of the goals we conceded in both games. A couple came from set-plays, a couple from quick set-plays.

“There’s a lot of things for us to work on which I don’t think are a true reflection of us as a squad.

“We’re hurting and we’re determined to be better.

“We know we’re better than that. If we can get back to doing the basics right that will give us the platform to go and hopefully get a good result.

“There is a determination there. We’ve had a really good few days back training together and the intensity has certainly been there.

“Everyone has looked really lively because everyone is determined to get back to winning ways.”

After noting Napoli’s impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool last week, Davis knows Rangers will have to be at their very best to take something from the game.

He said: “Yeah, we understand what the level of the Champions League is.

“Napoli have had a very impressive start to the season, magnified by the result against Liverpool as well.

“We know we’re going to have to be at our very best to get things from the game.

“But we also know that with the crowd behind us here we can create something really special.

“That’s what our mindset is on. We had a disappointing game in week one but it’s important we try to give ourselves a platform.

“The home games were always going to be important for us, so this is another opportunity and we’re excited for the challenge.”