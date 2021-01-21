Steven Fletcher faces late fitness test for Stoke

Coventry City v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium
Coventry City v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – St. Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:06pm, Thu 21 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Steven Fletcher will require a late fitness check ahead of Stoke’s clash with Watford on Friday night.

The 33-year-old Scotland striker sustained a minor knock in Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with Rotherham.

Defender Ryan Shawcross is back in light training after recovering from Covid-19 symptoms but will not be ready to face the Hornets.

Lee Gregory is expected back in full training on Monday, so will be another to miss the Watford game.

Ben Foster will miss out for the Hornets due to a finger problem.

Domingos Quina has a hamstring issue, while Christian Kabasele has a knee issue.

Striker Stipe Perica is back in solo training but not ready for a first-team return.

Isaac Success is also still on the sidelines.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stoke

Preview

PA