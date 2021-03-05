Steven Gerrard accepts one-match ban as Alfredo Morelos booking is rescinded

Steven Gerrard will be free to lead Rangers out at Celtic Park after accepting a one-game ban as punishment for his foul-mouthed outburst at referee John Beaton.

The Ibrox boss has been charged with “misconduct” after marching on to the pitch to confront the official at half-time during Wednesday’s win at Livingston.

The 1-0 victory means Rangers will be crowned champions this weekend if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic slip up away to Dundee United the following day.

Steven Gerrard (PA Wire)

If the Hoops triumph at Tannadice, Rangers could clinch the title at Parkhead on March 21 and Gerrard will be able to take his place on the touchline.

Rangers confirmed on Friday evening that Gerrard has accepted the touchline ban, meaning he is set to be in the stands for the visit of St Mirren on Saturday.

Gerrard told the club’s website: “After the game, I immediately apologised for my part in the incident at half-time in our game v Livingston.

“I reiterate that apology and accept a one-game suspension. As a club, we were extremely disappointed in the attitude displayed by the referee.

“We expect to have the ability for managers and officials to have discussion, but frustratingly, the referee was not forthcoming. This has also been noted by other managers in recent weeks.

“After my apology post match, I expected the referee to call to apologise for his part in the incident but I didn’t hear from him.

“(Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson had a long, frank and honest discussion with (head of referee operations) Crawford Allan today. Be in no doubt that our concerns have been made very clear and we are pleased that they were received openly by Crawford.”

Gerrard was left furious after seeing Beaton book Alfredo Morelos for a penalty box dive when TV pictures clearly showed Lions keeper Max Stryjek had clipped the striker.

Alfredo Morelos (PA Wire)

Striding toward the referee, Gerrard shouted: “You were f****** bang wrong. You’re bang out of order.”

Beaton responded by flashing two quickfire yellow cards and Gerrard was forced to watch from the main stand at the Tony Macaroni Arena as Morelos’ 87th-minute winner moved Gers to within four points of the title.

Rangers appealed against the striker’s yellow card which was subsequently rescinded following a fast-track disciplinary hearing on Friday evening.