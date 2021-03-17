Steven Gerrard backs Steve Clarke’s decision not to rush ‘raw’ Nathan Patterson

Steven Gerrard insists Scotland boss Steve Clarke has made the right move in opting not to rush through a call-up for rising Rangers star Nathan Patterson.

The Ibrox faithful were hoping to see the talented 19-year-old included in the Scots squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers after watching Patterson excel while recently deputising for injured skipper James Tavernier in the Europa League.

But they were left disappointed as the national team boss opted to go with Stephen O’Donnell and Liam Palmer as his preferred picks at right-back for the clashes with Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Clarke is a huge admirer of the talented teen and has been impressed by the way he handled last week’s European clash with Slavia Prague.

But he also believes it is too soon to throw a youngster with just 10 first-team appearances – and only five starts – onto the international stage, with the Hampden chief saying: “Let’s give him a little time to find his feet and keep developing.”

And that decision has Gerrard’s full backing.

“Nathan is certainly a name that we discussed,” he said. “Steve will obviously be really sensible, like we will, in terms of managing Nathan. He’s got a really bright future with a lot of potential.

“But at the same time we’ve got to think about the big picture with Nathan. He’s doing extremely well.

“He’s still really raw and needs a lot of work. We’re obviously both aware of that – but at some point I’ve got every confidence he will become part of that (Scotland) set-up.

“But certainly, from Steve’s point of view and my point of view, there’s no rush on that.

“I’m sure Steve is watching him extremely close. Nathan has had a good, strong few weeks in terms of announcing himself at this level. He’s obviously got a big four or five days coming up, the kid.

“So we will give him every support he needs. He’s doing a good job. The future is extremely bright for the kid.”

Patterson will start both Thursday’s last-16 second-leg clash with Slavia and Sunday’s Old Firm game at Celtic Park before he and four Ibrox team-mates learn their fate for breaching coronavirus rules at a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing on March 25.

But Ryan Jack remains a serious doubt for both games as he struggles to shake off his calf troubles.

The newly crowned Scottish champions hold the advantage ahead of the Ibrox return with Slavia courtesy of Filip Helander’s away goal in last week’s 1-1 draw in the Czech Capital.

But Gerrard reckons the tie is hanging on a knife-edge as he seeks to avoid the same fate as Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, who Slavia dumped out in the previous round.

“The positive thing is we’ve set it up for Ibrox with the away goal and we’ve given ourselves a real good opportunity,” he said.

“We believe it’s really set up for a good 50-50 tie.

“I don’t think we need any warning. To come up against a team at this stage of the competition, you have got to have respect in both legs.

“We are under no illusions and we have got nothing but respect for this team, but we have got no fear as well.

“We are a team that are here because we deserve to be here, we are a good team and have got international players ourselves.

“If we find our level and our best, we believe it could be enough. We have watched the Leicester game, it was a fantastic result for them to go to Leicester and get a result.

“With the form they are in and the manager they have got, that is a big achievement, but this is a different game and Ibrox is different. We want to give this game everything we have got.

“This game is right up there at the top with the most important games that we have faced and played in.

“The opportunity to achieve the last eight, from where the club was when I came in, is a chance to achieve something that is monumental.”