Steven Gerrard expecting ‘one of the best atmospheres in the world’ at Brondby

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been promised “one of the best atmospheres in the world” in Brondby Stadium on Thursday night.

Gerrard’s former Liverpool team mate Daniel Agger has told the Gers manager what to expect in the 29,000-capacity ground when the Scottish champions travel to Denmark for their Group A fixture against Brondby.

The Light Blues are on three points, six behind leaders Lyon, one behind Sparta Prague and two ahead of bottom side Brondby, who lost 2-0 at Ibrox last month, and Gerrard goes into matchday four informed by the warning words of retired Brondby and Denmark defender Agger.

“We have to realise this is going to be a different environment,” said Gerrard, who revealed attacker Ryan Kent, out since September with a hamstring problem, will travel with the squad with midfielder Glan Kamara’s ankle knock leaving him with a 50-50 chance of playing.

“It will be a full house.

“I spoke to Daniel Agger about the Brondby support, how lively they are going to be and how much they are going to be up for the game.

“So it is going to be a real tricky tie from that point of view.

“The coach is in a must-win situation so we expect the best version of Brondby, the most aggressive version of Brondby and with their support in a full house and if Daniel Agger is telling me the truth and it is one of the best atmospheres in the world. We have to ready for a real fascinating challenge.”

Rangers go into the game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday which took them four points clear of Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Gerrard said: “The mood is really good. Confidence is high, as you can imagine.

“It was a really important victory at the weekend, we did it in style.

“But there also has to be a realisation that the Europa League is a different competition, different level and almost a one-off game if you like because it is a must-win in terms of us keeping it in our control to get out of the group.

“So we almost have to move on very quickly from the weekend, take the positives from it and get the boys ready physically, mentally and also with a game plan that is going to be successful.”

While Kent is back in the fold, midfielder Ryan Jack is also closing in on a return from a calf injury which has kept him out since February.

Gerrard said: “Ryan Kent trained fully with the group yesterday and came through and looked pretty good.

“So he will travel with us assuming he comes through this morning’s session and obviously we will decide on what we do in terms of selection in due course.

“Ryan Jack is training away. He will have an outside chance of being involved at the weekend depending on how this game goes but Ryan has been back in full training for a couple of weeks now.

“I think the international break is super-important for Ryan in terms of getting a load of work in big spaces in his legs and maybe trying to get a game behind closed doors for him to get some minutes under his belt because he has obviously been out for a long time.

“Glen Kamara had a whack on his ankle, he actually had two kicks on the same ankle so there is a little bit of swelling in there.

“There has been a big improvement overnight which gives him that 50 per cent chance and we will wait as long as we need to because he is so important but we will probably know at the back end of today’s session or tomorrow morning whether he is fit to start or not.”