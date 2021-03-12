Steven Gerrard has high hopes for Rangers rising star Nathan Patterson

Steven Gerrard admits he had to push former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan out of the Ibrox exit to clear space for rising Rangers star Nathan Patterson

The Light Blues boss was faced with a tough decision last summer as Flanagan – part of the same Brendan Rodgers’ Anfield squad as Gerrard which came agonisingly close to Premier League glory in 2014 – reached the end of his two-year Gers deal.

But Gerrard ultimately came to the conclusion he had to cut his old friend loose along with fellow right-back Matt Polster in order to give Patterson his chance to shine.

The 19-year-old has had an eventful past month.

He faces the prospect of a hefty ban when he appears before a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing on March 25 after he and four team-mates breached Covid rules with an illegal house party.

Rangers’ manager Steven Gerrard (left) released former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan last summer (PA Archive)

But he has shrugged off that controversy to step up and fill in for injured skipper James Tavernier.

And it was Patterson’s mature display in Thursday night’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Slavia Prague that has reassured Gerrard he was right to put his faith in the talented teenager.

“I think you’ve seen the moves I’ve made in terms of the squad,” said the Rangers manager. “I moved two or three full-backs on because I had real big confidence in Calvin Bassey and also Nathan Patterson.

“We decided not to extend Jon Flanagan and moved Matt Polster on. They were the back-up right-backs at the time.

“And that’s because we knew we had to make room for Nathan. There are only so many days you can spend in the academy before you need to make the next step.

Patterson netted his first Rangers goal against Royal Antwerp last month (PA Wire)

“The club have rewarded him on a couple of occasions with contracts so I think we’ve shown in the past the confidence and belief we have in the kid.

“Now he just needs to keep growing and learning. We want him to become a real elite player and elite full-back for this country – and the club, more importantly.

“It’s an exciting future for him. He’s young and he just needs to be looked after in the right way. He’s in the right place.”

Patterson faced his stiffest examination yet at the Eden Arena as the Czech champions targeted his inexperience.

But the Scotland Under-21 international stood up to the test, making a vital late block which keeps Rangers on track for the last eight ahead of next week’s Ibrox second leg.

“He was outstanding,” said Gerrard. “I think he became a man last night.

“This was probably the biggest game of his career, in fact it was for sure.

“He has had a real big few weeks emotionally and he has stepped into the captain’s position and played with maturity.

“He has got a massive future ahead of him and we just need to keep guiding him and shaping him and improving him. We have got a player here, I think.”

Gers have key men like Tavernier and Connor Goldson approaching the final year of their contracts this summer, while veteran stars Allan McGregor and Steven Davis’ agreements expire in May.

James Tavernier (left) and Connor Goldson are approaching the final year of their Ibrox contracts (PA Wire)

Gerrard previously promised he start dealing out fresh terms once his side had got across the Premiership finish line.

But the Rangers boss has preached patience despite last week’s title triumph.

“Listen, I think we just need time to breathe,” he said. “”It’s only days and hours after a league title win, the first in 10 years. Everyone is on an incredible high and the Slavia game has come around extremely quick.

“We’re well aware of all the players’ contracts and what we need to do.

“In the right time we’ll go to people we want to improve or extend deals. Myself, Ross Wilson and the board are all aware of that. But we need time to breathe first.

“In time people will be rewarded for what they have given the club over the last three years.”