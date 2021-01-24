Steven Gerrard longs for return of fans as Rangers march towards title

Steven Gerrard has not given up hope that the Rangers faithful will be allowed to pack into Ibrox in time to see his team crowned champions.

The Light Blues are now just nine wins away from claiming the club’s first league title in a decade.

But so far the Ibrox legions have been forced to watch their team’s relentless march to Premiership glory from home due to coronavirus restrictions.

Gerrard saw his old side Liverpool lift their first league championship in 30 years in front of an empty Anfield last season.

But he hopes it will be a different picture for Rangers in the weeks ahead.

“It’s not ideal but it’s where the world is right now,” said Gerrard after marking his 150th game in charge of Gers with a 5-0 romp over Ross County. “We really feel for the supporters not being able to come and watch the team.

“They follow us near and far. They’ve done that for many years before I came here.

“We’re trying to do them proud as much as we can. From game to game we’ll keep trying to do them proud.

“We know they’re with us in a different way but we have to accept where the world is right now.

“It’s fantastic to see the (virus) numbers are improving and dropping.

“Hopefully at some point in the near future it will be safe to return them because they play such a big part here.

“That’s what this club has been built on and what it’s about — the fantastic support.

“We want them back as soon as possible.”

Gers had five different names on the scoresheet as Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson all found the net against the Staggies.

“It’s fantastic to have two goals from set pieces, two headed goals from the centre-backs and a clean sheet,” added Gerrard. “The Jack goal I thought was our best goal because it was a team goal and it’s what we work for every day in terms of style.

“Joe Aribo is back for real when he’s scoring goals like that. He’s out at the corner flag and then he’s putting it in the top corner. That’s what we all know he’s capable of.

“To have five different scorers is always fantastic but that has been the case since the beginning of the season.

“We’re not heavily reliant on just the one person.

“That’s where we needed to get to as a group because, over the course of 60 games, it doesn’t work if you’re just relying on one or two.”

It was a painful day for third-bottom County and there could be more bad news in store after boss John Hughes confirmed two clubs have made bids for promising left-back Josh Reid.

“I think Coventry have made a move and I think there’s another club as well,” said the Dingwall manager. “He’s another one that has come through the academy, and that’s what we are all about at Ross County.

“He has done very well. Even before I came in I was having a look and I thought ‘who is that guy?’

“He’s probably at the age where he needs to be taken out at times for his progress, but through injuries he has had to play.

“It’s no surprise other clubs are sniffing about him.”