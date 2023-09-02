Steven MacLean thrilled after Max Kucheriavyi sparks late St Johnstone fightback

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was thrilled after his side produced a stunning late fightback to claim a point in the 2-2 draw against Dundee.

The Perth outfit were second best for long spells against their Tayside rivals and found themselves 2-0 down thanks to goals from Scott Tiffoney and Ricki Lamie, but they would be punished for not putting the game beyond doubt.

Max Kucheriavyi came off the bench and gave Saints a lifeline with eight minutes left on the clock, and he earned the unlikely point when he slid the ball home in the sixth minute of added time.

“I’m delighted with the players’ attitude and application, and for the subs to come and make that impact as well,” MacLean said.

“I think our performance wasn’t great if I’m being honest, but to show the character that we did and the subs coming on and making an impact – that’s why we brought those players in.

“When you are poor and you get a result like that, it’s good.”

The Saints boss also hailed the impact of Ukrainian striker Kucheriavyi, who notched his first league goals for the club.

MacLean feels there’s still more to come from the striker, who spent most of last season on loan at Falkirk.

“I’m delighted for the wee man, hopefully he can kick on now. He’s got three goals already this season, that’s a good return and he’s got double figures in him,” he added.

“Hopefully he keeps improving as a player and keeps working hard.”

Tony Docherty admitted he was stunned after witnessing his Dundee side throw away a two-goal lead in Perth.

The visitors looked set to see out a well-deserved victory before suffering late heartache.

However, despite their disappointment, the Dens Park boss believes there are still plenty of positives to take from a good start.

Following clinching the Championship title last season, Dundee have taken five points from their opening four cinch Premiership fixtures.

“I’m actually quite shocked, it’s not often I’m speechless,” he said.

“We had opportunities to make it three or four nothing and I think that would have been an accurate reflection on the balance of play.

“It’s massively two points dropped but when the dust settles there’s so much I can be pleased about in terms of performance, particularly going forward.

“I can’t be too hard on the boys, but we need to learn. I said after the St Mirren game that it’s a punishing league and if you allow the opposition opportunities then you’ll get punished.”