Steven Naismith ‘frustrated and disappointed’ as Hearts lose to Falkirk

Steven Naismith felt Hearts only had themselves to blame as they were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Falkirk.

Hearts created numerous first-half chances but failed to take any and paid the price when their Championship hosts scored twice after the break through Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait to book their place in the quarter-finals, much to the frustration of the large travelling support.

Naismith admitted he was similarly annoyed after seeing his team eliminated due to a combination of poor finishing and sloppy defending.

The Hearts manager said: “I’m disappointed that we’re out of the cup. Frustrated and disappointed.

“It’s a cup tie, you have four great chances in the first half and you don’t take them.

“And we spoke about when we are being aggressive in possession, you’ve got to watch that counter because that’s a big thing for any team you come up against. That’s what leads to the first goal.

“And at the second goal we kill ourselves again, which effectively takes the tie away from us.

“I’m really frustrated because the way we started the game, we had good chances. But you’ve got to take them. If you don’t take them, you leave yourself vulnerable to what Falkirk do. And that’s exactly what happened today.

“The fans are going to be disappointed when you’re not winning a cup tie where you’re favourites to go through.

“I think as the game went on we started making wrong decisions. Too many balls went into the goalie’s hands and giving up too many fouls, which then kills the momentum. And ultimately that second goal.”

John McGlynn praised his Falkirk players as they continued their excellent start to the campaign.

He said: “The boys were absolutely magnificent. They just turn out performance after performance, so I’m delighted with them. They’ve got to take all of the praise, they are out there doing the business.

“They weathered the storm early doors and (goalkeeper) Nicky Hogarth did really well with a couple of saves with his legs.

“But after we got over that opening period, I thought we grew into the game.

“Keelan Adams was causing them problems down the right and, lo and behold, that’s what happened with the first goal.

“I’m delighted with my defenders to get a clean sheet against a team like Hearts, who have a lot of attacking options. I’m delighted to be in the draw.”