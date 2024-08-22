Steven Naismith hopes Hearts use home advantage to turn around European play-off

Hearts boss Steven Naismith hopes for a turnaround in fortunes in the return leg at Tynecastle after Daniel Oyegoke’s late own goal gave Viktoria Plzen a 1-0 win at the Doosan Arena.

It looked like the Jambos would return from the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie in Czechia with a goalless draw until it all changed in the final minute of six added at the end of the match.

A cross to the back post by home substitute Cadu was turned into his own net from close range by Oyegoke, who replaced Gerald Taylor after 75 minutes, as he tried to keep a Viktoria Plzen attacker at bay.

The goal handed the hosts a narrow victory and Hearts take their opponents back to Edinburgh next Thursday with Naismith relishing the prospect of a packed home stadium.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “The commitment, attitude, discipline, belief was all there. It’s a blow when you lose a goal so late.

“We knew it was going to be a tight tie and it’s going to be a tight tie next week.

“It’s a late goal. In the game, both teams had good chances – you could argue that we’d better chances, but it’s European football.

“You need to stay disciplined at times and then, the moment you have the ball, you’ve got to be brave.

“I didn’t think we’d done that to start with. I thought we were a wee bit safe. We became a bit braver.

“Our structure was good and we caused them problems in possession. Defensively we were decent.

“Ultimately, obviously we lose a late goal but I think the tie’s really tight. It’ll be a tight game next week. We’re at home – we’ve got to use that home advantage.

“So there’s loads of positives. We’re disappointed, because I think going 0-0 gives you a slight advantage going into the second leg, but knowing what Tynecastle can be like in a European night, we’ll need that.”

Naismith nodded to last season’s Europa Conference League play-off tie against Norwegian side Rosenborg where a 2-1 defeat away in the first leg preceded a 3-1 win for the Jambos in Gorgie.

He said: “Yeah, it’s similar, it was a very tight tie. Both teams will believe they can go through.

“They showed their qualities. They showed the way they want to play.

“I thought the way we set up was really good.

“We started well for the first two minutes and then I thought it took us 10 or 15 minutes to get a grip, especially in possession. It was an enjoyable game.”