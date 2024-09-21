Steven Naismith knows there could be ‘consequences’ after Hearts’ latest loss

Steven Naismith conceded he is “realistic” enough to be aware that there could be “consequences” for his future after Hearts slumped to an eighth consecutive defeat in all competitions away to St Mirren.

However, the under-fire Jambos boss remained adamant he still has the desire to fight on despite calls for his sacking from a furious travelling support in the closing stages of their 2-1 loss in Paisley.

The Jambos – who finished 12 points clear in third last term – have now failed to win any of their nine matches this term and are rooted to the foot of the William Hill Premiership with just one point from their opening six league games.

“There’s not much I can say that’s going to appease anyone’s frustrations and anger,” said Naismith. “We’ve started the season without winning a game, so it’s bitterly disappointing.

“I’m realistic to understand that the more games we pass, the more pressure builds.

“It will be what it’ll be. The one thing I’ve felt my whole time at the club as a player, as a coach and as a manager, is that the board are realistic, they’re sensible, they understand it. They make good decisions, in my opinion.

“They have done in the club for the last five years. That’ll be what it’ll be. I can totally understand the fans’ frustration. The travelling support, the backing we get is fantastic. At the moment, we’re not rewarding that. That’s a big disappointment.”

Asked if he still had the appetite to come back in next week and prepare the team for their next match at home to Ross County following a chastening afternoon in Paisley, Naismith said: “For sure, I love the job. I love the challenge. I love the intensity.

“I love the pressure that comes with it. I love all that. I’m just really frustrated because our performances at times have been good. Today, I thought we had an intent, we carried a threat. But it’s the final moments that have not given any fruit for that play.

“And then the goals, we can see they are soft. In terms of my job, I love it. I think it’s a brilliant club. I think there’s so much potential.

“It’s a really tough moment. I’m well aware of it. I understand the pressures and the consequences that come with that. But I still have full belief, if I’m honest.”

Saints ended a run of seven games without a win when Toyosi Olusanya struck the decisive goal in the 34th minute after Hearts defender Craig Halkett had cancelled out an early opener for the hosts which came off the heads of both Saints centre-back Richard Taylor and Jambos full-back Gerald Taylor.

“I thought we started a little bit nervy the first 25 minutes and then after that we got the ball down,” said Saints manager Stephen Robinson. “In the second half we were comfortable without the ball, really disciplined and hitting hard on the break. We had two or three great chances to make the game very comfortable.

“I don’t think Hearts created anything in the second half.”