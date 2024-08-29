Steven Naismith rues missed opportunity as Hearts knocked out of Europa League

Steven Naismith lamented a “missed opportunity” to make it to the Europa League after his struggling Hearts side went down 2-0 on aggregate to Viktoria Plzen in the play-off round.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in the Czech Republic a week earlier, the Jambos boss hoped his team could turn things round at Tynecastle.

However, Naismith was left disappointed by the way Hearts performed in the second leg before Lukas Cerv’s strike in the 76th minute effectively took the tie beyond them.

Asked if he understood the boos of supporters after his team went down to a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions, Naismith said: “Definitely. When I saw the draw and even after the first leg I thought tonight was a good opportunity to get to the Europa League.

“It’s one we’ve missed. But being at a big club and not getting results… there’s a demand and a level that’s expected of you and at the moment we’re not hitting that.”

Naismith admitted Hearts did not show enough quality to win the tie.

“I thought we got the crowd involved early and we got on the attack but we didn’t put that pressure into any real chances,” said the manager.

“That’s the most disappointing part. We huffed and puffed without really causing loads of problems. It was all nearly getting the ball, nearly making the goalie make a save, or a delivery or ball into the box.

“It was another cheap goal from us that we lose and it takes the tie beyond us. You can see why Plzen are consistently in Europe because they managed the game well, they defended their box well and they made the right passes at the right moment. That’s probably the biggest difference.”

Hearts at least have the consolation of parachuting into Friday’s Conference League group-stage draw.

“There’s a positive that we’re in Europe until Christmas,” said Naismith. “In terms of the level and (potential for) wins, the new set-up of every European competition is trying to balance that out to an extent.

“We are going into the Conference League, it’s still a success for the club but short-term we need to start being more of a threat at the top end of the pitch.”