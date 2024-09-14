Steven Rudd bemoans ‘very frustrating’ Carlisle defeat by Fleetwood

Interim Carlisle boss Steven Rudd labelled his side’s 3-2 home defeat by Fleetwood as “unacceptable”.

The stand-in coach was left deeply frustrated at the manner of the goals and stressed the squad need to get the “basics” right in order to turn around their sorry start to the season, which accounted for Paul Simpson’s departure from the club.

Danny Mayor bagged a brace, while Ronan Coughlan grabbed the other goal in a five-goal thriller at Brunton Park as Charlie Wyke’s double was in vain.

“It’s very frustrating,” bemoaned Rudd. “That’s the word to use. We can’t start the game like that and give any team a 2-0 headstart, it’s unacceptable.

“In fairness to us, the lads have manage to get ourselves back into the game.

“But to concede the third one the way we did is not good enough. To concede three goals at home at any level of football is not acceptable.

“The basics weren’t being done well enough. The first goal we can’t defend like that and having a player dance past three lads in the box. The second one we give it away under no pressure.

“We were miles off it at the start of the game and it’s a big learning curve for us.

“We managed to get together after that 25-minute spell. But we have to be better at what we’re doing individually.

“The third goal we don’t stop the cross, the first contact is us, but doesn’t leave the 18-yard box. There’s a lad stood inside the box with a 10-yard finish, same as the Andy Cook one last week where we give a free header away.

“We need to mark players when the ball’s in wide areas. Some of our players have a habit of defending space, but that leaves opponents open in front of goal. They’re the basics we’re talking about.”

For Fleetwood it was a welcome first away win of the season as they ended a frustrating wait for a second victory of the campaign with their only other one coming on the opening day.

Boss Charlie Adam said: “I thought character, resilience to come back from the disappointment from the goals we conceded was excellent.

“It builds character within the group, within the club and I thought the subs made a huge difference for us.

“I thought we were very good early on and we came off it a little bit when they got some ascendency.

“You have to understand that you cannot dominate games for 90 minutes at this level, as much as we’d want to.

“You’re going to have spells where the opposition get on top. We had large periods with the ball, but when they bring pressure to us we need to understand when to play the game well.

“We’ve got to realise different periods of the game and not panic.

“We showed great character in bouncing back. If you wanted somebody to finish the game off it was Danny Mayor, he was fantastic today.”