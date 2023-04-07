Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth game-changers as subs seal win over Morecambe

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised his side’s character and depth as they battled back from a goal down to pick up three points to take them to the top of League One.

Second-half goals from substitutes Danny Mayor, Ben Waine and Jay Matete gave the Greens the points after Jensen Weir had given struggling Morecambe a shock third-minute lead.

A delighted Schumacher said: “I’m pleased we got the three points, that’s what we came for.

“At half-time we told the lads to try and land on a few more second balls and I knew if we could produce a moment of quality we’d be back in the game.

“It helps when you have a squad and the quality we have. I know I always pick a side to try and make a game plan to try and win that type of game but I know I’ve also got a bench that can come on and make an impact.

“We’ve also got great characters in there that don’t moan too much if they’re not involved or not starting in games, and if they’re called upon they try and come on the pitch and make an impact, like they did today.”

Morecambe made a perfect start when they broke away following an Argyle corner to take the lead after just three minutes. Dan Crowley sent Weir racing through on goal and the Morecambe man kept his cool to score.

The Pilgrims needed some magic from Mayor to get themselves back into the game just after the hour. The Argyle substitute, who had been on the field for just five minutes, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and superbly curled his effort past Connor Ripley into the bottom right corner on the hour mark.

Plymouth left it late to score the winner three minutes from time when Waine tapped home from close range before Matete made sure of the points in stoppage time.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who saw his side slip to second bottom of the table and five points from survival, said his side’s lack of experience proved vital again.

He said: “The defeat is really difficult to take because we got ahead in the game through Jensen Weir with a well-worked goal very early in the match and it gave us a foothold in the game.

“I thought we dealt well with the threat that Argyle posed to us until Danny Mayor scored. We then give the ball away in the 86th minute in our box and they punish us and then in injury time when we’re trying to push to get that equaliser they score in added time.

“At the end of the day we’ve lost too many points this season from winning positions and that’s probably through the inexperience in the squad, we’ve lost 21 points now from winning positions and that has proved vital.”