Steven Schumacher hails rare goalscorers as Plymouth march on

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was delighted for unexpected goalscorers Matt Butcher and Saxon Earley following the 3-1 win at Oxford.

The victory, a third in their last four games, keeps Argyle top of Sky Bet League One but out-of-form Oxford have now taken just one point from their last 18.

Butcher notched his first goal for Plymouth while Earley scored on his full debut after having to wait a while to get in the team.

Schumacher said: “Oxford are on a poor run at the moment but they have some good players and they were always in the game.

“We got off to a decent start but then lost our way a bit.

“In the second half we looked again like a team that could do the basics right and we also had some moments of quality.

“I don’t normally lose my temper but I did a bit at half-time because I thought we’d let them back into the game. In the second half we were better.

“It was a brilliant day for Saxon – I’m so pleased for him. He’s a great kid and he’s had to wait patiently but he took his chance tonight.

“And I can’t speak highly enough of Matt Butcher – he’s a great professional. He’s been waiting in the wings. He deserved his moment.

“He’s been out of the squad a lot, but then I’ve got many other good players. But he’s come in and been our best player for two games now.

“With the squad as it is at the moment everyone is stepping up.

“We’ve had some tough away games lately. We had a great win on Saturday against Portsmouth and I’m delighted we have backed it up.”

Cameron Brannagan scored United’s goal just before half-time, cancelling out Butcher’s opener, before Earley and then Ryan Hardie in stoppage time sealed Plymouth’s win.

Under-pressure manager Karl Robinson admitted Oxford’s form is dire.

He said: “I don’t think it was a 3-1 game. I felt the first half was incredibly even. Both teams conceded at a set-play and we got the set-up wrong.

“And at 2-1 you’re trying to put as many people forward as possible and you always know that on the counter-attack you are going to be vulnerable.

“But one point in 18 is horrendous. I don’t think any of us are saying other than we need to do more.

“But that is all of us, it is a collective. We need to find that confidence. We’ve got to find a way to dig ourselves out of this moment.

“The players and staff can’t work any harder. We just need more confidence and cohesiveness.

“Maybe the players are playing with a bit of fear at times. The only difference in that game was one team playing with confidence and the other team who has yet to find that confidence.

“We mustn’t over-complicate things with fear. The performances of late have been good but results have not.

“I’m letting everyone down at the moment and it rips me to shreds. But the one thing about me is that I’m resolute.”