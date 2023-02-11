Steven Schumacher pleased with response as Plymouth make quick return to the top

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised the composure of his side as they returned to the League One summit with a 3-1 home win over south coast rivals Portsmouth.

Ryan Hardie struck on the counter-attack in stoppage time, set up by strike partner Sam Cosgrove who had opened the scoring in the first half.

Finn Azaz had made it 2-0 in the 70th minute before Reeco Hackett pulled a goal back for Pompey in the 79th minute.

Argyle’s win coupled with a draw between nearest challengers Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich left Schumacher’s side two points clear at the top.

Schumacher said: “I was really pleased with the result obviously, that was the main thing try to get three points with losing last weekend away at Sheffield Wednesday. It was important that we had a response.

“I thought we played really well. I felt the game was tight, especially in the first half.

“They were all good goals and Finn Azaz and Ryan Hardie both showed their calmness and composure when they scored. They were quality finishes.

“Portsmouth are doing well, they look a strong team.

“We probably edged the first half, created the clearer chances but were only 1-0 up.

“Then second half we could have possibly got scored one or two more of our opportunities before we got the second goal.

“When they scored from a set play I thought ‘oh no here we go again, 2-2 against Portsmouth’. But Ryan showed an unbelievable bit of composure to slot it away and everyone could breathe.

“The two centre forwards at the top of the pitch are our leading scorers and they showed why today.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “For 45 minutes I thought we were the better side without creating a huge amount. We were really unlucky to come in at the break 1-0 down.

“Just before they scored the goal, we had a really good opportunity with Joe Morrell breaking through from midfield and obviously didn’t take advantage of that. With sides like Plymouth, you find yourself 1-0 down.

“The message at half-time was really positive and, then for the next 25 minutes, Plymouth were really on top.

“It took us being 2-0 down for us to get back into the game, which was credit to the players because they did get back into the game and we were unlucky not to nick it at the end.

“But the message in the changing room is ‘let’s not wait until we go 2-0 down to really turn the screw’.

“In the end, it was probably a deserved victory for Plymouth but there were some positives in there.

“We didn’t go under and the subs made an impact. There is always positive stuff to take from the game.”