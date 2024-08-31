Steven Schumacher pleased with Stoke’s start to season after win at Plymouth

Steven Schumacher admitted he was pleased with Stoke’s start to the season following Saturday’s narrow 1-0 Championship win at former club Plymouth.

Dutch forward Million Manhoef scored an all-important 83rd-minute winner after being denied by a string of Conor Hazard saves until then.

“It was big three points that we needed,” admitted the Stoke boss.

“I am drained. For the neutral it was a really good game – end to end – and we expected it to go like that.

“We said whoever shows the most quality on the beaks will go and win it. We didn’t show enough quality with the big chances we got but then Million produces another moment of magic and we go away delighted.

“We picked a really attacking team and wanted to cause Argyle problems. We picked a team with speed at the back because we know what they are about up top – they have pace.

“I felt we should have scored and been ahead at half-time.

“Argyle had a 10-15 minute spell in the second half and it looked – from that moment on – the first goal would win it.

“We were really young today but again we stressed their responsibilities, played with enjoyment.

“It was quite even on the stats, so must have been good for the neutral. But as I say, I am delighted to get three points, which makes it look like a good start to the season.

“This result determines a good start rather than an average one and that’s how tough the Championship is.

“But we’ve made a good start with four wins from the six league and cup games we’ve played so the break comes at a good time for us to recharge.”

Stoke’s Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a handful of superb stops to frustrate Plymouth.

Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney said: “First 15 minutes we didn’t press with enough aggression but I felt, from there, we took control of the game.

“We were better in the second half.

“When we had momentum in the game, players need to be in the right positions, in the middle of the goal and when we are there we need to take those chances and not snatch at shots.

“I think if we were clinical and more ruthless in front of goal, we could have won the game.

“It’s the same message we have been putting out in the first four (league) games really.

“Coming off the back of the Middlesbrough win, we knew Stoke would come here with confidence.

“I felt if anyone was going to win the game it would be us as the game went on.

“Of course, we are disappointed to concede but there were lots of positives.

“We were aggressive in the second half and got into some really good areas and when you get into those areas, you need to take advantage of that.

“Unfortunately we allowed Stoke back into the game and they got the goal.

“I think the players have taken a lot of information in. Since the first (Championship) game they have been three tight games. We lose the game today because we didn’t take our chances.”