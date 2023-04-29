Steven Schumacher proud of Plymouth as promotion ensures a very happy birthday

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher admitted his delight as his team beat resilient Burton 1-0 to clinch automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One in front of their home fans.

Schumacher, who will be 39 on Sunday, admitted: “I am overjoyed.

“It’s been an amazing season, an amazing campaign and to finish it off here on a sunny day in Devon – when the sun’s not been out for weeks – in front of our home fans…it’s just amazing.”

Striker Niall Ennis scored the all-important 45th minute winner for the hosts, who also had three efforts cleared off the line.

Schumacher said: “I am so proud of everybody associated with the club that we’ve managed to get over the line at home.

“We set a goal and achieved the goal we wanted. I could not be any prouder.

“First of all the standard that has been set at the top end of League One this season has been nothing short of amazing.

“I think big congratulations to Ipswich, who have also sealed automatic promotion today. They have been brilliant to watch, so congratulations to Kieran McKenna and their team.

“And then commiserations to Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday and also Michael Duff at Barnsley.

“The relentless pace and nature that all the teams have set just made you work so hard.

“So whenever we have had a good result. We’ve always said ‘well done, good but we’re on to the next one’ because we can’t take our eye off the ball and get too carried away.

“The standard has just made us consistent whether we’ve won or lost a game.

“When we have lost a game, some people have said ‘the bubble’s going to burst’ but we haven’t lost two games in a row all season and that is an amazing thing to say.

“It was a tough game and we had to fight right until the very end but we did enough.

“Twenty home league wins is unbelievable, outstanding and the fans have played a huge in that. The last 16 or 17 of the last 18 home games have completely sold out.

“Nobody liked coming to Plymouth anyway because it’s so far, now they don’t like coming down when you’ve got 11 players in front of you plus 16,000 fans screaming. Hopefully next season in the Championship it won’t be an easy place for anyone either.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria said: “I am proud of my players, we put in a performance today and it was really disappointing to concede the goal (with) the last kick of the first half.

“I changed the system as I had two injuries and had to shuffle the pack a little bit.

“If we played this game a few months ago, we probably we wouldn’t be able to compete, so we have come a long way.

“We beat Sheffield Wednesday and we came to Plymouth, who have the best home record in the division, and it was very close.

“Plymouth have not got a top four budget, they have done brilliantly to compete with the big boys. They have done very well, so congratulations to them.”