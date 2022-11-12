Steven Schumacher: Teams are going to have to work really hard to stop Plymouth

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher understands his table-topping side have a target on their back after their 1-1 draw at Lincoln.

Adam Randell fired the visitors in front with his third goal in five games before Max Sanders levelled in first-half stoppage-time.

Argyle’s lead at the summit stayed at a healthy four points after Ipswich also drew.

After a 14th game without defeat, Schumacher said: “Credit to Lincoln, they made it really tough for us with the commitment they showed.

“That’s what we’re going to come up against when we’re away from home. We’re top of the league and everybody understands the quality that we’ve got.

“Teams are going to have to work really hard to stop us.

“Both teams had spells where they created some good chances. At the end we’re probably pleased with a point.

“It’s another point on the board, it’s a good performance away from home.

“It was a great goal, it’s a part of Adam’s game that he’s developing. He’s got a lovely strike on him.

“Thankfully the ball falls to him on the edge of the box and it’s a great strike, it keeps his tally going.

“It’s great to have a midfield player who can score goals. It’s really valuable.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy was really pleased after his side’s gutsy display against the leaders.

The Imps have impressed against the division’s heavy hitters this season – beating Ipswich and drawing with both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.

He said: “I’m really proud of them. I actually said to the players that they should be proud of each other. We’re proud of those guys every day, but I thought the performance was excellent.

“You want to win your home games, but it’s a good point against one of the best teams in the league.

“I’m not disappointed, but I’m disappointed we haven’t won, because we’re playing Plymouth who are a good side who are on a great run.

“I’m really cautious about saying we’re an out-of-possession team because there are games where we will dominate the ball.

“But when you come up against your Sheffield Wednesday’s, your Ipswich’s and your Plymouth’s, they are going to dominate the ball.

“I think structurally we’re a tough nut to crack. How the players execute it is absolutely brilliant.

“We’re a little bit uglier, older and not necessarily wiser. When they get the free-kick, I actually said it out loud to stand over it because it was obvious they were going to take it quickly and next thing you know it’s in the back of the net.”