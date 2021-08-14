Stevenage boss full of praise for Chris Lines following win at Bristol Rovers

Stevenage boss Alex Revell hailed the contribution of former Bristol Rovers player Chris Lines after watching his side steal the points with two late goals.

The experienced midfielder, who served the Pirates for the best part of 10 years in two spells, declined to celebrate after volleying his side in front following an 88th-minute corner.

But Lines pulled the strings throughout and substitute Luke Norris sealed the points with a cool low finish from Jake Reeves’ pass in stoppage time.

Revell said: “Chris has a presence on the ball and is a massive character for us. It says a lot about him that he didn’t celebrate the goal because of the respect he has for his former club.

“It was a big day for him today and it didn’t faze him one bit. He has a tremendous record when it comes to winning promotions and you can see why.

“He took his goal well and the second from Luke Norris was the icing on the cake for us. It was a terrific move on the break.

“Rovers hardly tested our keeper. In fact, his best save came from one of our own players.

“We’ve made a fantastic start thanks to the hard work the lads have put in and I didn’t think we were even at our best today.

“But we are just a few games into the season and no one will be getting carried away.”

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton fielded six summer signings but saw his new-look side booed off by their own fans after an eighth successive defeat, stretching back to last season.

The Pirates have not scored a home goal in over eight hours of football since April – another unwanted club record.

Barton revealed afterwards that he had lost the services of assistant manager Clint Hill.

He said: “Clint had some family issues to deal with before the Mansfield game and asked for some time off. He has subsequently decided that he cannot return.

“It seems like it never rains but it pours, but his family come first of course. It is just one more test and the most challenging time in my managerial career.

“I remain convinced we can win promotion this season and have total faith in the squad we are building. But turning results around can’t happen overnight.

“I still believe I am the spark that can reignite our club and I’m desperate to reward our fans, who were absolutely fantastic today.

“It’s the sort of fanbase I never had at Fleetwood and we will produce a team they can take pride in.

“I want a long career as a manager. I know we are on the right track, even if results suggest otherwise.”