29 January 2022

Stevenage extend unbeaten League Two run with victory over Harrogate

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Stevenage made it five games unbeaten in League Two as they swept to a 3-0 victory against a disappointing Harrogate at the Lamex Stadium.

Goals from Jake Reeves, Luke Norris and Jake Taylor allowed the Boro to continue their climb away from trouble at the bottom of the table, as they rose up to 17th place.

Stevenage were ahead in the ninth minute when the ball was headed out as far as Reeves, whose effort from just outside the box was too much for Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

The Boro then doubled their lead when Reeves’ through ball found Norris in acres of space and the striker advanced before stroking the ball into the net from the edge of the area.

There was almost a bizarre third for the hosts before half-time when Zain Westbrooke charged down Josh Falkingham’s clearance and Oxley only just smuggled the ball behind.

But the result was wrapped up with nine minutes left when Taylor was allowed to run into the area unchallenged before finding the bottom corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman killed by falling tree as Storm Malik batters UK

news

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat puts himself forward to run for PM if ‘Partygate’ brings Boris down

news

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news