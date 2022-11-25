Stevenage hopeful Danny Rose can return from head injury against King’s Lynn
Stevenage forward Danny Rose will hope to return for the FA Cup trip to non-league King’s Lynn after a head injury.
The 28-year-old was substituted as a precaution in last Saturday’s League Two draw at Grimsby after taking a knock and was rested for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Arsenal’s Under-21s.
Manager Steve Evans made six changes for that match as a sickness bug has affected the squad for the last two games and if Rose is not fit then David Amoo, who scored his first goal for the club against Arsenal, could deputise.
Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, Luther James-Wildin, Carl Piergianni, Luke Norris and Saxon Earley are all expected to return after midweek substitute roles while defender Kane Smith could keep his place after returning from injury.
King’s Lynn midfielder Theo Widdrington has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury and remains doubtful.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox