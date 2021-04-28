Stevenage pair Elliott List and Luke Norris sign new deals
Stevenage duo Elliott List and Luke Norris have signed new deals at the Sky Bet League Two club.
List, 23, has signed a two-year contract, while fellow forward Norris, 27, has agreed terms on a one-year deal.
The pair have contributed 15 goals between them this season, and boss Alex Revell said: “Elliott has worked extremely hard this season to improve his game and in the past three to four months we have seen him playing at an extremely high level.
“His ability to run in behind has come through hard work on the training ground with the staff and his own attitude to want to improve every day.
“His enthusiasm, character and desire is fantastic and we are all excited to help him improve and continue his fantastic progress.
“Luke is a local lad and knows how much this football club means to the community.
“We all worked extremely hard to make the deal possible in January and he has been a big part in the upturn of our results with his goals, hold up play and presence – he has been a fantastic platform for us to build from.”