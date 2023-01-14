Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Mike Egerton/PA)
14 January 2023

Stevenage settle for share of spoils against Harrogate

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2023

Stevenage extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to 10 games but had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Harrogate.

Carl Piergianni’s sixth goal of the campaign had given the visitors a second-half lead at a windswept Wetherby Road, but Luke Armstrong took his season’s tally into double figures to secure a point.

The best chance of the first half had earlier been gifted to Armstrong when he was sent clear on goal following a misplaced pass by Stevenage midfielder Jake Reeves.

But on-loan Fulham keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was alert to the danger and saved well from the in-form Sulphurites striker.

Stevenage stepped up a gear after the restart and forged in front on the hour when the hosts failed to adequately clear Max Clark’s corner. Piergianni swivelled to fire into Pete Jameson’s bottom-left corner from eight yards.

The hosts had threatened little in the second period but levelled on 77 minutes with a well-crafted goal as the overlapping Alex Pattison delivered an excellent cross and Armstrong headed in from a yard.

Moments later, Piergianni reacted brilliantly to kick a close-range Danny Grant effort off the line and safeguard a point for Steve Evans’ men.

