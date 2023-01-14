Stevenage settle for share of spoils against Harrogate
Stevenage extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to 10 games but had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Harrogate.
Carl Piergianni’s sixth goal of the campaign had given the visitors a second-half lead at a windswept Wetherby Road, but Luke Armstrong took his season’s tally into double figures to secure a point.
The best chance of the first half had earlier been gifted to Armstrong when he was sent clear on goal following a misplaced pass by Stevenage midfielder Jake Reeves.
But on-loan Fulham keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was alert to the danger and saved well from the in-form Sulphurites striker.
Stevenage stepped up a gear after the restart and forged in front on the hour when the hosts failed to adequately clear Max Clark’s corner. Piergianni swivelled to fire into Pete Jameson’s bottom-left corner from eight yards.
The hosts had threatened little in the second period but levelled on 77 minutes with a well-crafted goal as the overlapping Alex Pattison delivered an excellent cross and Armstrong headed in from a yard.
Moments later, Piergianni reacted brilliantly to kick a close-range Danny Grant effort off the line and safeguard a point for Steve Evans’ men.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox