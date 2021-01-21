Stevenage sign forward Jacob Bancroft from non-league Oxford City
Stevenage have signed youngster Jacob Bancroft from National League South side Oxford City.
The 19-year-old, who was released by Swindon in September, has caught the eye of manager Alex Revell.
“Jacob is a young and exciting prospect. He has shown in the National League South that he has talent,” Revell told the club’s official website.
“As a football club we need to develop that talent and help him further his career as a professional footballer. We are excited to work with him and see where the journey takes us.”
Bancroft added: “My only goals are to work as hard as I can, to help the team and to do my best every time I get on the pitch. I will take every opportunity I get.”
Defender Luis Fernandez has gone in the opposite direction, rejoining Oxford on loan until the end of the season.