Stevenage sign forward James Daly

By NewsChain Sport
17:55pm, Wed 02 Jun 2021
Stevenage have signed forward James Daly following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

The 21-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists for the Pirates this season.

“I am really looking forward to it,” Daly told the club’s website. “I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.

“Playing League One football has only benefitted me. I was frustrated at times not to get the game time, but here I will hopefully get the opportunity to prove myself and show the fans what I can do.”

