Stevenage sign Jack Roles and Jahmal Hector-Ingram on loan
Stevenage have made a double loan signing by bringing in midfielder Jack Roles from Tottenham and striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram from Derby.
Roles, 21, is a Cyprus international and has joined following the end of his loan spell at Burton. He scored five goals in 25 games during another loan spell at Stevenage’s League Two rivals Cambridge last season.
“We are delighted to bring Jack to the football club,” boss Alex Revell said on the club website.
“He is a hugely talented player and will add a great deal of guile and craft into the team. He proved last season that he has what it takes to be a success in the division, so we are really looking forward to introducing him to our group.”
Hector-Ingram has made seven Championship appearances for Derby this season and Revell described the 22-year-old as a “really exciting young talent”.