Stevenage sign striker Jamie Reid

Mansfield Town v Salford City – Sky Bet League Two – One Call Stadium (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:24pm, Tue 13 Jul 2021
Stevenage have signed striker Jamie Reid from Mansfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals for the Stags last season, having joined them following a prolific spell with Torquay in the National League in which he netted 78 times in 144 games.

Reid told the club’s website: “I had a chance to come here last season, but for whatever reason I went in another direction. I now cannot wait to get started.”

Boss Alex Revell said: “Jamie is a player that we have had a strong interest in for over a year now and we are delighted to finally welcome him to the football club.

“His power and pace mixed with his movement and goals not only make him a constant threat, but he fits into our player profile. He has a fantastic appetite to want to improve and to score goals.

“We are all excited to work with him to develop him into the player we believe he can become.”

Soccer

Stevenage

PA