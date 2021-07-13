Stevenage sign striker Jamie Reid
Stevenage have signed striker Jamie Reid from Mansfield for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old scored seven goals for the Stags last season, having joined them following a prolific spell with Torquay in the National League in which he netted 78 times in 144 games.
Reid told the club’s website: “I had a chance to come here last season, but for whatever reason I went in another direction. I now cannot wait to get started.”
Boss Alex Revell said: “Jamie is a player that we have had a strong interest in for over a year now and we are delighted to finally welcome him to the football club.
“His power and pace mixed with his movement and goals not only make him a constant threat, but he fits into our player profile. He has a fantastic appetite to want to improve and to score goals.
“We are all excited to work with him to develop him into the player we believe he can become.”