Stevenage teenager Jack Smith pushing for starting spot

Jack Smith may have done enough to earn a starting spot for Stevenage's clash with Cheltenham
Jack Smith may have done enough to earn a starting spot for Stevenage's clash with Cheltenham (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:39am, Mon 19 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Midfielder Jack Smith is pushing for a place in Stevenage’s starting XI for Tuesday’s visit of Cheltenham after impressing as a substitute at the weekend.

The 19-year-old, who has struggled with a hamstring issue in recent months, played the full second half against Mansfield on Saturday in his first appearance since late March.

Stevenage remain without injured trio Charlie Carter, Ross Marshall and Danny Newton.

Alex Revell’s side are looking to return to winning ways after following up three straight victories with a draw and two defeats.

Cheltenham are also bidding to bounce back after they slipped off the top of the League Two table over the weekend.

Friday’s defeat to Crawley, coupled with a win for Cambridge saw the U’s take over at the summit.

Defender Will Boyle will miss the rest of the current campaign with a knee injury.

Midfielder Chris Clements (hamstring) will also play no further part this season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stevenage

Preview

PA