Stevenage tie Luther James-Wildin and Chris Lines to new deals
Luther James-Wildin and Chris Lines have extended their deals at Stevenage
Defender James-Wildin has made over 100 appearances for Boro since joining from Nuneaton Town in 2018.
Veteran midfielder Lines played 20 times for the club last campaign following his mid-season arrival from Northampton.
Stevenage boss Alex Revell told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that Luther has chosen to sign a new deal with the football club.
“He is an outstanding professional and is someone that has performed to a high level last season.
“He has a fantastic energy and enthusiasm, and he constantly strives to learn and improve every day. He is the type of player we want at the club to drive us forward.
“Chris has been a hugely influential player both on and off the pitch. He adds huge experience for us having already earned three promotions in his career.
“He brings a calmness and quality to our play, and always wants to improve and work every day to make sure he is in the best condition.
“Keeping this group of players together was our priority, and with Chris and Luther re-signing we are in a good place. Keeping players together breeds consistency and a togetherness.”