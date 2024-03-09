09 March 2024

Stevenage’s promotion bid dented after frustrating draw with 10-man Fleetwood

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2024

Stevenage’s League One play-off hopes suffered a blow as they failed to capitalise on Harrison Holgate’s red card in a 0-0 draw against relegation-threatened Fleetwood.

Steve Evans’ side had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Adam Herczeg in the 13th minute after top scorer Jamie Reid went down in the box.

The best opportunity of a quiet first half fell to Reid with two minutes remaining but he did not get enough power behind Carl Piergianni’s flick-on to trouble Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

Lynch was forced into action again after half-time, tipping Luther James-Wildin’s effort behind for a corner.

Celtic loanee Bosun Lawal almost gave Fleetwood the lead from a tight angle moments later but keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond punched the ball away to safety.

The visitors continued to grow into the game but, with 22 minutes remaining, Holgate was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Reid had the ball in the back of the net in the closing stages but he was judged to be offside and Fleetwood secured a hard-earned point.

